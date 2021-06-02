Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRMTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Information Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.38.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

