ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Shares Up 9.5%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGKLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

