Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Shares Up 167%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) shares shot up 167% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 17,409,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,320% from the average session volume of 321,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

About Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY)

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. Its intellectual property includes Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms; and biomarkers that are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states, as well as Fractal Genomic Modeling technology.

