Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Up 0.3%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.46. 248,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 304,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Panasonic Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

