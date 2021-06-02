LockTrip (LOC) Trading 45.4% Higher Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $7.99 or 0.00021837 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $119.42 million and approximately $174,138.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

