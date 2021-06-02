Gala 1-Day Volume Hits $195,489.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Gala has a market cap of $88.90 million and $195,489.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.01021079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.29 or 0.09764867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092219 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

