BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Cap of $11.68 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00065049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00294068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00188521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.15 or 0.01057764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

