PAID Network Hits Market Cap of $47.41 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $47.41 million and $1.46 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00065049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00294068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00188521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.15 or 0.01057764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

