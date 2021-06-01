Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $274,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 288,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,626. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,592,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

