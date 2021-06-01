Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 2,935 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $117,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,931,833.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 34,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,412. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $665.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

