MoonSwap (MOON) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $15,075.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,427,458 coins and its circulating supply is 21,406,957 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

