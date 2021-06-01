Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $2.05 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $497,718.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $182.59 or 0.00500141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.