0xcert Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.03 million and $31,385.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

