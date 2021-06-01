Arqma (ARQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $625.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $165,678.16 and approximately $625.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,523.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.66 or 0.07177947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $691.15 or 0.01892328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.64 or 0.00500068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00184462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.36 or 0.00726552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00479564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00418386 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,494,186 coins and its circulating supply is 9,449,643 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

