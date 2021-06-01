Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $310,651.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $310,651.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00293716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00188573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.25 or 0.01046577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

