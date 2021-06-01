Haven Protocol Price Reaches $9.68 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.68 or 0.00026506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $142.55 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,523.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.66 or 0.07177947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.15 or 0.01892328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.64 or 0.00500068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00184462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.36 or 0.00726552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00479564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00418386 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,724,709 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.