Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 638,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,005. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $7,650,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 312,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
