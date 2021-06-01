Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 638,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,005. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $7,650,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 312,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

