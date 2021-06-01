Juggernaut (JGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.77 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $61.77 million and $3.07 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.38 or 0.01020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.64 or 0.09774243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092082 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

