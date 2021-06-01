Merculet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $79,030.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $79,030.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00291831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00188910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.92 or 0.01051817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

