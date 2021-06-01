Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BSBR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 1,406,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $5,716,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

