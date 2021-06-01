$5.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $5.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $118.23 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 1,725,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $351.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

