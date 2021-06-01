Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report sales of $47.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the highest is $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $193.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $211.38 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $215.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 612,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

