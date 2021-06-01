$47.45 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $47.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $48.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $512.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,967 shares of company stock worth $61,875. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

