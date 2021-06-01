PancakeSwap Trading Down 4.4% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $17.73 or 0.00048670 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.92 billion and $210.36 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.01020587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.11 or 0.09793736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00092051 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

