Sentinel Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $243,705.26 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $243,705.26 and $48,481.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

