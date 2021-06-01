MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0091

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $55.01 million and $2.56 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.01021450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.42 or 0.09790071 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,029,029,446 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

