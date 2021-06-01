$660.37 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $660.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $612.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.76 million. Copart posted sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.80. 831,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,296. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 6,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

