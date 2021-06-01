Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 4,509,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114,027. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.