Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $702,506.08 and $405.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,363.10 or 0.99888556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00038309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.31 or 0.01157318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00436085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.00523738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00085503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

