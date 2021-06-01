Photon Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $217,542.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,403.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.34 or 0.07167807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $686.89 or 0.01886871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00500031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00184358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00730681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00480866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00416704 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,865,739,587 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

