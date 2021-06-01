Observer Market Capitalization Achieves $34.23 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and approximately $116,262.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.01020976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.37 or 0.09772001 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

