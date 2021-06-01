PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $7,833.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,403.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.34 or 0.07167807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.89 or 0.01886871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00500031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00184358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00730681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00480866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00416704 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,262,413 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

