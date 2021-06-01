Analysts Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) PT at $8.54

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.
IMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of IMV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72. IMV has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.