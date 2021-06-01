Analysts Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) PT at $8.54

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IMV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72. IMV has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

