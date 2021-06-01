Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $47.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,657. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 224,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

