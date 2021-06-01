Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $548.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $551.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.91. 2,008,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 52 week low of $382.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

