Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $33.57

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. 358,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.29. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after buying an additional 887,000 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

