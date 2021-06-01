Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $58.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

OM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. 373,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

