Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

SIRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 17,024,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,170,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

