Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Cloudera reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

CLDR traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,237,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,474. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cloudera by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

