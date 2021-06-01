Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.62.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.76. 2,418,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.57. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

