THEKEY One Day Trading Volume Tops $51,529.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $51,529.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000188 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000742 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

