Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.30

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $759.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13.

About Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

