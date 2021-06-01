The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.81. The company had a trading volume of 430,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

