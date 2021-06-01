Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Target Price at GBX 3,548.44

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,552 and sold 24,461 shares valued at $68,274,560.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.