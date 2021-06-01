Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Target Price at GBX 3,548.44

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,552 and sold 24,461 shares valued at $68,274,560.

BATS stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,715 ($35.47). 2,878,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,771.60. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 207.50 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,270.50 ($42.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

