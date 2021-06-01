Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 175.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. 1,047,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

