Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $116.67

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 137,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,148. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $214.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

