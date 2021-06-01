DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.90 Million

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DOGEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00005255 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFI has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $258.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00293382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00189155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.01029633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

