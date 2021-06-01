Unido EP Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $80,340.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00293382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00189155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.01029633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,481,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars.

