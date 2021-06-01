Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target at GBX 319.18

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

A number of research firms have commented on RR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of RR traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 107.02 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 32,607,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.69. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).

In related news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,674 shares of company stock worth $293,823.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

