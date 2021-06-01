Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.22 Million

Brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $40.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $43.70 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $25.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $122.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.86 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Several brokerages recently commented on OESX. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 243,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

